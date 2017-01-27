World in Focus Weekly | 28/01/17

On this week’s program we discuss: UK Supreme Court rules that the Parliament must vote on triggering Article 50 to kick off Brexit negotiations; a legal advocacy group called the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington is seeking a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over alleged conflicts of interest; Transparency International's annual global corruption report highlights link between rise in populist politics and corruption and despite his German heritage, President Trump hasn't gotten off to the best start with regards Germany-US relations.



