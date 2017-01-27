World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 27/01/17

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May has touched down in the United States and will be meeting President Trump. She’ll be hoping to solidify and build upon the so-called special relationship between the UK and US, and potentially talking post-Brexit trade deals.



Earlier this week the new US President once again gave his strong backing for the use of torture during interrogation. His comments have been endorsed by a former senior British Army officer and now Conservative MP. But does torture ever deliver results?



It has been announced that the Trump administration is discussing placing the Muslim Brotherhood as a designated terrorist organization. The move follows years of debate in the United States, and the West more generally, as to whether the group qualifies as a terrorist organization. We take a look into the potential consequences of the move.



