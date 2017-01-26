World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 26/01/17

We speak to Gina Miller — the UK businesswoman who led the Supreme court case against the British government, which ruled this week that parliament will have to vote on launching Brexit proceedings — about that landmark ruling, and the abuse she’s received since taking on the case.



The Middle East is just one part of the world that is bracing for the foreign policy of Donald Trump. Palestinians fear that he will throw his weight entirely behind Israel, while Iran is no doubt concerned about claims that Trump wants to rip up the Iran nuclear deal. The Arab Gulf states on the other hand, and Saudi Arabia in particular, are striking a tone of optimism, we’ll be looking closer into why that is.



Newly released, previously top secret CIA files have revealed that forty three years ago two nuclear submarines, one Soviet and the other American, collided underwater off the coast of Scotland. But given the nature of such defense systems, should such incidents ever be disclosed to either Parliament or the public?



