World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 25/01/17

Despite his German heritage Donald Trump has begun his presidency in a frosty way for his German counterpart, Chancellor Angela Merkel. But does the failure of the two Governments to yet establish official communications is this a sign of diminishing German-American relations that could have wide reaching consequences for the future direction of US and German economic, political and foreign policy?

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May faced questions in Parliament today, following yesterday’s landmark ruling by the UK supreme court, that the triggering of Brexit negotiations would require a vote from parliament — in an apparent change of heart, Ms May now says she recognizes the “appetite” for a white paper voted on by parliament.

A legal advocacy group called the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington is seeking a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over alleged conflicts of interest. We will take a look at what the case might mean for the President, and ask questions about former presidents who have been accused of the same offense.

