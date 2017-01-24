World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 24/01/17

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has ruled that Parliament WILL now have to vote on the triggering of Article Fifty, which officially sets the Brexit negotiations in process… So what exactly will this mean for the TYPE of Brexit Britain will embark on, and what does the additional ruling that devolved parliaments should have NO veto mean for the likes of Scotland and Northern Ireland — both of which voted overwhelmingly to stay inside the EU?



Gloom has descended on the British financial sector. According to a report by business group CBI and accounting firm PwC, optimism among the UK’s banks has fallen for a fourth consecutive quarter. This marks the longest period of decline in sentiment toward the sector since the financial crisis of 2008 — and most point to the Brexit vote as being the cause.



Talks held in the Kazakh capital of Astana today between rebel factions and the Syrian Government have resulted in a declaration between the two sides agreeing a mechanism that will maintain the current Syrian truce. But does the lack of direct US engagement in the talks signal a new change of policy towards Syria from the White House?



