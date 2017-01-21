World in Focus: Sputnik’s Current Affairs Program | 20/01/17

We bring you coverage of the run up to the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as President of the United States. We hear from Dr Mark McLay of Caledonian University, and Nancy Soderberg, former Deputy National Security Advisor to Bill Clinton.



Julian Assange has repeated his statement that he is prepared to go and face trial in the United States when Chelsea Manning is released. The founder of WikiLeaks had made the promise prior to Barack Obama’s decision to commute Manning’s sentence. We hear from Vaughan Smith, owner of the Frontline club.



