19 January 2017
    World in Focus: Sputnik's Current Affairs Program | 19/01/17

    Jack Foster, Carolyn Scott
    Thursday: UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, once again, insults one of the UK’s closest neighbors; Palestinian Authorities agree to form a unity government with historic rivals Hamas; and, will lessons be learned to improve security following the inquest into Tunisia terror attack?

    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has, once again, managed to insult one of the UK’s closest neighbors by implying, then warning, the French President to avoid acting like a guard in a prisoner of war camp ahead of critical talks between the UK and EU over the terms of Britain’s exit from the trading bloc.  But will the comments make securing a, so-called, good Brexit deal for the UK even more difficult?
     
    The Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority has agreed to form a unity government with their historic rival Hamas. The agreement was reached this week after a three-day negotiation in Russia’s capital, Moscow. But is it just yet another false dawn?
     
    There are growing questions emerging from an inquest being held in London this week following the 2015 terrorist attack that was carried out against mostly British tourists in the Tunisian resort of Sousse. But would more information and advice necessarily prevent or reduce the number of victims of such attacks from Daesh, whose members routinely carry out suicide missions?
     
    Forty years ago, he was locked up for a crime he says he didn’t commit…Supported by numerous human rights organizations, and Nobel peace prize winners, many had hoped that the native American activist Leonard Peltier would be granted an eleventh hour clemency by the outgoing US President Barack Obama…  But a surprise announcement emerged late last night, that he’d been denied a pardon, meaning he will now most likely see out the rest of his days behind bars.
     
    You can find previous editions of World in Focus here.
     
    Tune in to Radio Sputnik five days a week for Sputnik’s daily current affairs program, broadcasting live from Edinburgh Scotland, with Jack Foster and Carolyn Scott.

    Hamas, Daesh, Boris Johnson, Barack Obama, United States, Palestine, United Kingdom
