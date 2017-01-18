World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 18/01/17

Chelsea Manning, the US army soldier who became one of the most prominent whistle-blowers of modern times is to be released. Manning exposed the nature of warfare in Iraq and Afghanistan by leaking a trove of US army files to whistle-blowing website Wikileaks. Barack Obama has chosen to commute her sentence in one of his last acts as President.



Even Iran’s staunchest critics agree that all the evidence available shows the Iranian Republic is adhering to a historic deal on nuclear energy generation. But in the week he leaves office, outgoing US President Obama has issued a fresh warning to incoming US President Donald Trump of the dangers of reneging or revising a deal that, according to Obama, could lead to war in the region. But what wriggle room does Trump have to secure more concessions from Iran?



Iraqi forces have pushed deeper into Daesh-held districts in eastern Mosul. According to military officials, nearly all of Mosul’s eastern districts have now been recaptured. We ask the Norwegian Refugee Council about the humanitarian situation in the city.



You can find previous editions of World in Focus here.



