World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 17/01/17

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, confirmed today that the UK would leave the single market, that there would be no half in, half out arrangement — but what does this mean for UK trade deals, and for the internal politics with regards the future for the union of Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales?



A UK Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for a former Libyan dissident to sue the British Government after he was subjected to extraordinary rendition and alleged torture is set to cause lasting damage to the UK’s human rights reputation. But given the British Government is set to roll back from European Human Rights legislation following Brexit might the judgement actually embolden Britain’s darker intelligence practices?



As US President Barack Obama reaches his final hours in office, pleas continue to pour in for him to grant clemency to a range of high profile figures whose supporters believe have been unfairly incarcerated — today we’ll be looking at the relatively unreported case of Puerto Rico’s Oscar Lopez Rivera — who has been, according to his supporters, a political prisoner of the US since nineteen eighty one.



