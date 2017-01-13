World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 13/01/17

President-elect Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, has angered China over comments that the United States should block the People’s Republic from accessing its islands in the South China Sea. We ask what Tillerson’s comments vis-a-vis China could mean if they were to become official Trump administration policy.



A salacious dossier, that has apparently being doing the rounds in Washington DC for months, and that was written by a former British intelligence officer, has dominated the headlines this week. But after months of allegations directed towards Russia accusing Moscow of interfering in US politics, does this latest revelation demonstrate that foreign meddling among the American political elite is actually being conducted by the country’s own allies?



