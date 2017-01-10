World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 10/01/17

The surprise resignation of Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness has thrown the Northern Ireland peace process into the biggest crisis of the past ten years. But with just weeks to go before the UK begins negotiations to withdraw from the EU could the crisis spread and undermine efforts to avoid a hard border between the UK province and the Republic of Ireland.



Leaders representing the Greek and Turkish communities on the divided island of Cyprus are attending a series of meetings this week that many are hoping will finally end the decades-long diplomatic stalemate between both sides. We talk to a specialist on the conflict and ask whether or not after repeated failures to achieve a resolution, is it likely that an agreement will be reached this time?



UK Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has sparked a debate about inequality in Britain after calling for a maximum wage for highest earners. We get reaction from Labour peer Stewart Wood and political commentator Jonathon Shafi.



The New York based Council on Foreign Relations has released a report highlighting the number of bombs that were dropped by the United States on countries around the world during the year two thousand and sixteen. Sputnik’s Matthew Ayton will be taking a closer look at the report, as well as the wider foreign policy legacy of President Barack Obama, due to leave office in 10 days.



