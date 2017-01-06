World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 06/01/17

A year after Donald Trump vowed to block a plan by Ford Motors to invest in a multi-million dollar car plant in Mexico does the decision this week by the car manufacturer to switch planned production to the US signal the start of Trump’s manufacturing strategy to “make America great again” or are there more subtle environmental reasons behind the move? We’ll have a special report.

The organization Front Line Defenders, which works to protect human rights activists around the globe, has released its annual report — it documents over two hundred murders and one thousand cases of harassment, detention or abuse faced by human rights workers. It also raises concerns over the normalizing of extra-judicial killings. We’ll be speaking to Jim Loughran, one of the authors of the report, about its findings.

Less than forty eight hours into his new role as the President of Venezuela’s National Assembly, and Julio Borges has been accused of trying to incite a military coup? We’ll be asking if that’s really what happened, as well as looking at wider questions of the politicization of Venezuela’s military.

A row over Islamophobia has been reignited in France after police officers were sent to a school giving out Arabic lessons. It’s just the latest in a series of incidents that have threatened to deepen a growing divide in French society.

