In the last of our series of retrospective specials looking back on the year that was 2016, we take a look at the year’s events in the Middle East – a part of the world that has been racked by conflict, which shows no signs of abating.

From the civil war in Syria to the liberation of Mosul, the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and controversies over Saudi arms sales … join us as we take a closer look at the Middle East in 2016.