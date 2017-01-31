Trump's E.O. Turns US Airports Into Protest Zones

Members of Congress are declaring there is a “Constitutional Crisis” in the wake of Trump’s Executive Order banning Syrian refugees and travelers from six majority-Muslim nations in the world. We breakdown the chaos of the weekend.

And, it’s not just protests at airports around the country that are capturing the unrest toward President Trump’s executive order. So, too, are dissent memos coming out of the State Department. Trump’s own administration is already turning on him. That story coming up later.

Also, we’re going to get Donald Trump’s first Supreme Court nomination soon….and that could be paired with some uncharacteristic courage from Democrats. Some Senate Dems are already threatening to give Trump’s pick the Merrick Garland treatment. We’ll tell you who, later in the show.

