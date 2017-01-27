The Origins of Trump's Tweets and Tall Tales

Mystery solved! We know where Trump got the idea of millions voting illegally in the last election. It was from a German golfer. No joke.

Also, there's a very real assault on the Freedom of the Press underway during these early days of the Trump administration: the jailing of journalists. Oddly though, mainstream news media outlets are hesitant to even cover the story. We talk with media writer Adam Johnson about it later in the show.

And, the Labor Department released data today, which gives us a better picture of the Obama administration legacy; specifically, why it lead to President Donald Trump. We'll explain later, in a People's Bulletin.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!