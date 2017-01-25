Dems #Resist Trump... by Approving His Nominees

Trump's cabinet nominees are sailing through the Senate, and you can thank Democrats for it. Can the Democratic Party really lead the resistance to Trump when it approves all of his nominees?

Coming up, DC is still recovering from the inauguration, Disrupt J20 and the Women's March. We sift through the wreckage with our favorite local reporter. DCist’s Rachel Kurzius stops in, to chat about the inaugural clean-up.

And with the stroke of his pen, President Donald Trump gave a big F-you to tens of thousands of environmentalists that worked to defeat pipeline projects like Keystone XL and DAPL. We’ll break down the latest executive orders that could leave the planet even more vulnerable to climate change.

