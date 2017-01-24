Liar's Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had press briefing number two on Monday. It was his first time facing the press since Saturday when he uttered five lies in five minutes about Trump’s inauguration attendance.

Trumponomics are shaping up, as the President discussed his plans for the US economy, this morning, before a meeting with a dozen CEOs. We’ll let you know what Trump said, and what the reaction was, later in the show.

Also, Trump had to have known this was coming. He’s been in office just a few days and he’s already facing a lawsuit alleging he’s in violation of the US Constitution. It’s that pesky emoluments clause. We’ll discuss the lawsuit and the possible release of Trump’s tax returns later.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!