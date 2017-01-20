Dancing With Stars to Watching US Nuclear Arsenal: A Rick Perry Story

A new report outlines massive cuts to the federal government, including critical programs run out of the Departments of Justice and State. Even the National Endowment of the Arts might get the ax. Also, Rick Perry said he regrets calling for the elimination of the Energy Department, which he will soon be heading up.

Muh-NUTCH-en? Munchkin? M’nuchhhin. Well, his confirmation hearing was today and we can confirm it's Steve Mnuchin (hard “CH). That’s how it’s pronounced. Anyway, Trump’s pick to be next Treasury Secretary had anything but a smooth hearing. We fill you in on the drama, which included one senator offering another some benzos. Bring enough for the whole class, Sen. Roberts?

Also, keeping up with our show’s theme of dissent — we break down another inauguration event planned for Friday for those who want to protest Donald Trump by occupying Washington, DC. Activist and Miss New Jersey, Sameera Khan joins us on the show later to talk about it.

