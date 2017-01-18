Unironic 'Thanks, Obama': White House Commutes Manning Sentence

Some late breaking news regarding Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning. President Obama has decided to commute her sentence.

Also, Inauguration woes continue for the President-elect, as Trump can't even get cover bands to perform at the ceremony. But the bigger headache for the Donald? His ongoing dust-up with ethics watchdogs.

And writer Eoin Higgins joins us later to talk about a cornucopia of stories that surround the President-Elect: from how he and Republicans will go about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act to how mainstream news agencies are preparing to cover the Trump era. And if you’re still not sold in this upcoming interview, then… ok, fine… we're going to talk about the Golden Showers memo, too.

