With Democrats Like These...

Thirteen Democrats helped kill a measure in the Senate that could have led to cheaper prescription drugs for Americans. We single them out, particularly one Senator who’s positioning himself for a 2020 presidential run.

Meltdowns, these days, tend to be of the social media variety. But if there is another major nuclear disaster with fallout spread around the world, like there was after the Fukushima catastrophe, will the EPA ensure that your drinking water is safe? Truthout’s Mike Ludwig just wrote about the issue. He joins us to discuss his story.

Also, the man tapped by Donald Trump to be the next Director of the CIA, Congressman Mike Pompeo, had his confirmation hearing today. And he was asked about a creepy op-ed he wrote a year ago calling for a massive new surveillance program. He still stands by it. We explain in a Classified Session.

