A Failson in the White House

We break down the Trump press conference, which, like everything else we've seen the last 18 months, was bizarre. It was supposed to be about conflicts of interests, but ended up being dominated by the infamous "Golden Showers" memo.

Also, some additional insight into how the Trump administration might shape up. Former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson appeared earlier today before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his Secretary of State Confirmation Hearing. But confirmation is far from assured. We explain later.

And, one of the members of the dirtbag left is on the show to talk about failson'ing. Matt Christman from the hit podcast Chapo Trap House joins us to discuss the appointment of Jared Kushner to a job in the White House.

