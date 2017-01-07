Making Leaks Great Again!

The new intelligence report on alleged Russian interference strangely focuses on old television programming instead of hacking.

Also, Jennifer Briney, the host of the Congressional Dish podcast, is on to talk about the first week of the 115th Congress, including some rather eyebrow-raising rules House Republicans approved of.

And, it’s Friday which means it’s time to toss one particular bad-taker into the garbage can. Find out who it is at the end of the show.

