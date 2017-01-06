Rocks and Glass Houses Characterize Hearing on Election Interference

Spy chiefs descended on Capitol Hill for a hearing on alleged Russian interference in last November’s election. But they were short on specifics as they await the release of a final report on the matter next week.

One of the most predatory industries out there, the credit reporting agencies, just got slapped with a major fine from the federal government. We’ll go over some changes that could be coming to the industry as a result of their years of abuse.

Also, it was only a matter of time, but an over-sized depiction of a Donald Trump tweet has made it to the Senate floor. I’ll explain who's responsible for it, and why it was absolutely necessary.

And, if Donald Trump is actually planning to purge civil servants when he comes into office, then House Republicans just made his job a lot easier. I’ll break down some new rules that were quietly passed that could spell doom for some government workers.

