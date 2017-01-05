House GOP Clams Up on Obamacare Repeal and Replace

For the second day in a row to start the 115th Congress, House Republicans completely embarrass themselves. They’ve had seven years to prepare for this moment, so why don’t they have any specific on how they intend to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

And, researcher and policy analyst with Demos Action Sean McElwee comes on to talk about six specific policy proposals that Democrats should focus on, and fight for over the coming years of Republican rule in this country. It’s a really informative discussion that party leadership should pay attention to (but probably won’t).

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!