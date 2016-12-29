Welcome, Freshman!

A holiday special for you! Hope you are enjoying your gifts and/or things are just generally well.

Today, on the show…we’ll be previewing the 115th Congress. Dropping names of some freshman lawmakers you might want to look out for in the new year. And quite possibly….you will see them in one of our weekly Garbage Can segments…sometime in 2017.

Also, writer and journalist Eoin Higgins joins us to talk about some silver linings of the Trump presidency.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com