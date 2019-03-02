Register
10:35 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Iranian Intrigue: Rouhani Rejects Zarif’s Resignation

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 0 0

    Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Iranian Intrigue: Rouhani Rejects Zarif’s Resignation”, focusing on the ‘palace intrigue’ in the Islamic Republic.

    President Rouhani rejected his Foreign Minister's surprise resignation request after the latter implied that he was under serious pressure by an unnamed ruling faction, hinting at serious intrigue in Iran. Zarif made his announcement on the US-based social media platform Instagram of all places, and coincidentally on the same day as Syrian President Assad's first visit to the Islamic Republic since his country's conflict began. He apologized to his countrymen for vague shortcomings and then gave an interview where he criticized political infighting as a "deadly poison" for his country's foreign policy, in what many interpreted was a jab at institutional opponents of the failing 2015 nuclear deal.

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) wouldn't have been possible had it not been for Zarif, but the agreement was controversial from the get-go after some suspected that the US wouldn't ever fully honor its obligations and was just trying to get Iranian society's guard down before the next destabilization attempt. Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the deal dealt a heavy blow to Zarif's political reputation, but more so to the ruling faction that he's regarded as representing. Zarif and President Rouhani are associated with the "reformists", popularly known as "moderates" in the West, while their opponents are considered to be "principalists", described as "conservatives" by outside observers.

    The greatest fault line between the two factions is the JCPOA, but some have speculated that other divisions are also emerging over the Russian-Saudi OPEC+ agreement and the closing stages of the War on Syria. About the first-mentioned, the de-facto joint control that Moscow and Riyadh have over the oil market is thought to have deprived Tehran of some much-needed additional profits, while the latter concerns international pressure over the potential withdrawal of Iranian forces from the Arab Republic. Reformists and principalists have been feuding with one another for a while now behind the scenes, but the drama surrounding Zarif's resignation request is bringing it all out into the open.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Ali Musawi, Baghdad-based correspondent and Arman Mahmoudian, Researcher at Centre for Strategic & Diplomatic Studies, University of South Florida; you can follow him on Twitter @MahmoudianArman.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!    

    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mohammad Javad Zarif, Hassan Rouhani, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse