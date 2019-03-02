Venezuela: Weaponizing Humanitarian Aid

The US and its allies are weaponizing humanitarian aid by using Caracas’ rejection of this unrequested assistance as the pretext for destabilizing the Venezuelan government.

There's no doubt that some of the country's people could use extra foodstuffs and other supplies due to their country's ongoing externally triggered economic collapse, but the problem is that there's no guarantee that the American-provided aid isn't a cover for clandestinely arming anti-government fighters, which is a tactic that newly appointed Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams was known to employ during the 1980s in Central America during his tenure as Assistant Secretary of State with the Reagan Administration.

Furthermore, the US and its allies want to literally force the supplies into Venezuela, violating its sovereignty in the process and cynically showing that Trump only cares about border security when it concerns his country and not any others. In pursuit of this, they staged a showdown over the weekend along the Colombian-Venezuelan border and even reportedly torched one of their own aid trucks in order to pin the blame for this false flag attack on Maduro, hoping that it'll help galvanize the international regime change movement by advancing the narrative that he's a so-called "sick tyrant" like Pompeo recently said that he was.

Despite being an obvious regime change ruse, it seems to have piqued the interest of neighboring US-allied Brazil, which called on others to join what it described as the "liberation effort" underway in the country. This aggressive rhetoric might have been part of a preplanned escalation, but it's also possible that it's very sincere too, considering just how strongly Brazil's newly elected right-wing leader ideologically opposes the left-wing government of Venezuela. As a result, what had earlier been a clear-cut regime change campaign is now taking on the deceptive optics of a "humanitarian intervention" mixed with a touch of militant "ideological proselytization".

This emerging dynamic means that the Hybrid War on Venezuela is deliberately applying some of the same narrative tactics of the Old Cold War — which shouldn't be seen as a coincidence seeing as how Abrams is leading this operation now — but with a New Cold War twist of incorporating the so-called "Responsibility to Protect" principle that was abused to justify the 2011 NATO War on Libya. The indispensable component bridging these two models together is the US' weaponization of humanitarian aid that made it possible to portray this regime change in whichever way is the most "politically convenient" for getting targeted audiences to support the conflict.

Andrew Korybko is joined by Enrique R. Acedo, Spanish-based geopolitical observer, from history to leadership, and writer for Geopolitica.Ru and Nino Pagliccia, Venezuelan author of "Cuba Solidarity in Canada — Five Decades of People-to-People Foreign Relations" and a retired researcher from the University of British Columbia.

