Register
11:23 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Elizabeth Warren: "Pocahontas" for President?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 00

    Popular progressive icon Elizabeth Warren announced her presidential candidacy last weekend, but the firebrand’s campaign might be plagued by her controversial assertion of Native American heritage.

    Warren is best known for championing populist progressive causes such as bank reform and regulating Wall Street, making her political career as one of the most outspoken Congressional forces against those two interconnected entities. The Massachusetts Senator also supports the policies of Medicare-for-All and doing whatever is needed to combat climate change, especially as it relates to implementing the so-called "Green New Deal" that freshman representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just co-sponsored.

    Warren is also a very proud proponent of minorities, so much so that she previously identified as one during her younger years. The presidential hopeful nowadays blames her family for telling her stories about her supposed Native American heritage that's become ever less believable after a DNA test late last year revealed that she might only be between 1/64th-1/1024th of that ethnicity, despite scandalously claiming on her 1986 Texas State Bar registration card that she's a member of that group. Trump famously seized on her self-identified ethnicity to taunt her with the nickname "Pocahontas", who was a famous Native American woman from the US' early colonial period, in what his supporters think is a funny joke but her backers decry as racially insensitive.

    In her defense, Warren has repeatedly asserted that there's a difference between tribal citizenship and tribal sovereignty, and that this whole media hoopla is designed to distract from her populist message. She's evidently eager to get back on message and move past this controversy, but Trump and his supporters just won't let it go. Their narrative is that she can't be trusted if she lied her whole life about being a minority in order to take advantage of affirmative action policies, which she consistently denied benefiting from. She sees herself as a self-made woman who didn't abuse the system to get ahead.

    Nevertheless, she now has more of an opportunity than ever to surmount this scandal by using the spotlight to her advantage to amplify her stump speeches. Out of all the Democratic presidential candidates who have announced their intention to run thus far, she's definitely one of the most experienced, well-known, and popular. America was first introduced to her during the 2016 campaign when her sharp attacks against Trump and effort to help reconcile the Sanders and Clintonite factions of her party generated national attention, and by the looks of it, they're going to keep hearing a lot more about her for nearly the next two years.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Whitney Webb, journalist and staff writer for MintPress News, who specializes in covering US foreign policy in the Middle East and Latin America as well as the influence of corporations and lobby groups in US politics and Chris Driscoll, co-host of Carson's Corner on Blogtalk Radio, a show that covers activist politics, and he was also Ralph Nader's media director for his 2008 campaign for president.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!    

    Tags:
    Native American, 2020 US Presidential Election, Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts, United States

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse