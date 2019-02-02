Register
14:53 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Afghan Peace Talks: Will Trump Retreat From the Taliban?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 0 0

    The US might withdraw from Afghanistan in the next 18 months as part of a peace deal with the Taliban, which would amount to more of an ignoble retreat than the glorious victory that Trump promised.

    This tantalizing report emerged after the end of the latest talks between the two sides and quickly made rounds all across the global media, encouraged by Taliban sources themselves who supposedly said that this would be a quid-pro-quo for them fighting international terrorist groups and not allowing their country to be used by others to attack America or its allies, while US officials also seemed to vaguely hint that something of the sort is secretly in the works.

    The two sides are expected to resume their talks on 25 February in Doha, meaning that there'll be approximately a full month for further details to emerge and for the world to analyze what this geopolitically earth-shattering development would mean if it comes to pass. The Taliban has recently staged a spree of surprisingly successful attacks over the past few months that took observers off guard given that they occurred prior to the traditional onset of the "spring fighting season", which might have combined with the US military's ineffective years-long and ultra-costly campaign against the group as well as the Republicans' loss of the House last year to shape the military-political conditions whereby an American withdrawal finally became a realistic prospect.

    Trump could capitalize on this move by portraying himself as a "president of peace" as part of his re-election campaign, though critics might point out the hypocrisy of him potentially recognizing the Taliban as a legitimate political force in Afghanistan and then retreating from them despite previously vowing never to back down in his crusade against what he's consistently insisted are "radical Islamic terrorists". He might "compromise" with his critics by replacing US troops with mercenaries, positioning some "rapid reaction" forces in a neighboring country like Uzbekistan, and retaining the right to cruise missile strikes, all the while possibly clinching profitable mineral extraction deals with the Taliban in order to uphold the peace.

    Though nothing has been confirmed thus far, the topic is still very pertinent to tackle on Trendstorm.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Zeeshan Muneer, assistant editor at Global Village Space, a Pakistani online news and opinion website and Syed Ali Zia Jaffery, Research Associate at the Center for Security, Strategy and Policy Research at the University of Lahore and Associate Editor of Pakistan Politico.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!    

    Tags:
    Afghan peace talks, Taliban, Donald Trump, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse