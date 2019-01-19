Register
14:14 GMT +319 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Serbian Protests: Vucic's Yellow Vest Moment?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    Protesters rallied in the Serbian capital of Belgrade for the sixth straight weekend demanding better and more transparent governance, prompting some to compare them to France’s Yellow Vest movement.

    According to the demonstrators, President Vucic has become increasingly authoritarian and has been cracking down on media freedoms, to say nothing of the long-running allegations that he and his government are notoriously corrupt and involved in shady business dealings related to the Belgrade Waterfront redevelopment project. They're also very concerned that he's on the verge of striking a secret deal with the NATO-occupied separatist province of Kosovo and Metohija that Serbs traditionally regard as the cradle of their civilization in order to fast track his country's entry into the EU.

    Although there are certainly differences between the Serbian protesters and their Yellow Vest counterparts in France, it's difficult not to make a few comparisons between both movements. Each of them appear to be genuinely grassroots initiatives which aim to hold elected officials to account for their countries' many problems, and both of them are mostly comprised of regular folks and not so-called "professional protesters" commonly associated with Colour Revolutions. Furthermore, these two movements have proven that they have staying power and neither of them seems to be going away anytime soon. They started off as public reactions to certain government policies but have now morphed into proactive anti-government movements that are becoming more confident with each passing week.

    On the other hand, however, there are those who see a touch of Colour Revolutionary fever in the latest Serbian protests and distrust the intentions of their organizers, even if the bulk of the participants have sincerely patriotic intentions. They vividly remember the so-called "Bulldozer Revolution" of 2000 that toppled Slobodan Milosevic and cynically feel that the contemporary movement's organizers are just abusing populist slogans in order to have a chance to steal money themselves if they ever succeeded in coming to power. Moreover, Reuters noted that the ruling party supposedly has over three times as much support as the alliance of protesting opposition parties, suggesting that this very vocal political minority is receiving attention disproportionate to their popularity.

    It's for all of these reasons why it's worthwhile to wonder whether Vucic is really facing his own Yellow Vest moment or if the reality might be somewhat different than how it's being portrayed by some.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Dragana Trifkovic, Director of the Center for Geostrategic Studies and Chairman of the Committee for International Cooperation of the parliamentary party Dveri, and Stevan Gajic, PhD in political science who works at the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    yellow vests, protests, Yellow Vests Protests, Aleksandar Vucic, Belgrade, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse