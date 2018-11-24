Register
12:48 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Israel: Will The Palestinians Topple the Premier?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    Last week’s ceasefire between the Palestinians and Israel catalyzed a fast-moving chain reaction of political developments that saw the Defense Minister’s surprise resignation set the stage for possible early elections next spring that might ultimately topple four-time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    It would be a stretch to say that the Palestinians foresaw this scenario when they responded with rocket fire to a deadly Israeli raid in Gaza, though they certainly must have expected that Israel would retaliate with crushing force. What nobody predicted, however, was that Netanyahu would suddenly agree to a ceasefire that proved so controversial to his Cabinet that it prompted Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman's resignation and threw Israeli domestic politics into chaos.

    The Prime Minister has since struggled to retain his coalition's ultra-slim majority in the Knesset, arguing that early elections are irresponsible during such a sensitive time for Israel's security and imploring his partners to simply wait until next November's scheduled ones instead. On the topic of security, however, Lieberman warned that Netanyahu was "feeding the monster and if we don't stop it from getting stronger and gathering force, we will have Hezbollah's twin in a year", suggesting that the premier himself is the one who's soft on Israel's security and is irresponsibly endangering it with the latest ceasefire. This dramatic statement positions Lieberman to the far right of Netanyahu, who's considered by many to be a center-right politician, thus further polarizing Israeli domestic politics.

    Netanyahu already has enough of a challenge dealing with Israel's leftist opposition, so the defection of the right-wing hawks from his coalition could lead to an electoral free-for-all that could dramatically shake up the government. Furthermore, this looming uncertainty is taking place amidst the backdrop of the Mideast's geopolitical transformation as Turkey positions itself as the Palestinians' international champion, Russia returned to the region as a force to be reckoned with, and Trump prepares to unveil his so-called "Deal of the Century" for restarting the Palestinian peace process. At such a sensitive time, the last thing that Israel needs is to be domestically destabilized, so the question becomes one of whether it's better off holding early elections now or trying to weather the storm till November.

    Casey Washer, who teaches Israeli history and Hebrew at a Jewish private school stopped by to share his views.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Knesset, Benjamin Netanyahu, Avigdor Lieberman, Gaza, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse