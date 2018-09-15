Register
14:46 GMT +315 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Brazil: Assassinating Democracy

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 20

    Last week's stabbing of Brazilian presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro represented the most dramatic attempt to assassinate democracy in the country, a process that some say actually started earlier this year.

    Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Brazil: Assassinating Democracy”, focusing on next month’s presidential election in the Latin American giant: Last week’s stabbing of Brazilian presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro, a right-wing populist who’s been criticized as a “fascist” for his views towards social relations and the military, represented the most dramatic attempt to assassinate democracy in the country, a process that some say actually started with now-incarcerated former President Lula being ruled ineligible to run. “Operation Car Wash”, the long- running anti-corruption campaign that ultimately led to the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff and the incarceration of other officials, has been described by some observers as a rolling “deep state coup” designed to herald in the return to an authoritative neoliberal government allied with the US and opposed to the multipolar and socialist policies of its predecessors.

    Lula was caught up in this net, and his supporters say that his conviction on corruption charges was politically motivated and designed to prevent him from trouncing Bolsonaro, understood by many to be the military’s preferred candidate, during next month’s vote. The former president was the only person who consistently polled much higher than Bolsonaro, but he had to withdraw and appoint Fernando Haddad as the Worker’s Party’s candidate instead due to his legal situation, though his replacement is much less popular according to the latest surveys. Speaking of those, they now indicate that Bolsonaro will probably win the first round by a double-digit margin but would go neck-and-neck with any of the other three main candidates in a run-off later on in October.

    Despite initial expectations that the assassination attempt against him would dramatically boost the appeal of the law-and-order candidate, Bolsonaro didn’t experience much of a bump in the week since he was almost killed, suggesting that supporters of the four main parties already made up their minds while the remaining segment of the population is still undecided. It’s this latter category of voters that all the candidates are trying to woo, though some reports have emerged alleging that a significant amount of people are so disillusioned with the state of Brazilian democracy that they don’t plan on voting at all or will go to the polls just to spoil their ballots in protest.

    As such, while symbolic motions of democracy might still be alive in Brazil, its substance appears to have been assassinated long ago by “deep state” assailants.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Eric C. Anderson, retired technology worker from Washington DC and long-term resident of Manaus, Brazil, located in thestate of Amazonas and João Aroldo, independent translator from Brazil.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    STAY WITH US

    Tags:
    right-wing populist, Brazilian presidential, anti-corruption campaign, Democracy, Assassinating, assassination, attempt, President Dilma Rousseff, President Lula, Jair Bolsonaro, Western & Latin American, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse