Register
12:01 GMT +325 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    India & Pakistan: From Rivalry to Rapprochement?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    Long-time rivals India and Pakistan seem poised to experiment with another rapprochement after their leaders sent positive messages to one another welcoming this possibility.

    Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan received a letter from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi a few days ago suggesting the need for constructive engagement with one another, which follows Prime Minister Khan's victory speech last month in which he also spoke about the importance of this happening. Occurring in between both leaders' messages was the Minister of Local Government, Tourism, Cultural Affairs, and Museums of India's state of Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu attending his friend and former fellow cricketer Prime Minister Khan's recent inauguration and hugging the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.

    Although this generated intense controversy within Indian society, it was popularly interpreted by the Pakistanis as a sincere gesture of goodwill and an auspicious sign of a possible willingness on the Indian side to enter into a rapprochement with their country.

    Interestingly, both sides are also unprecedentedly participating in multilateral anti-terrorist drills in Russia right now as part of the SCO's "Peace Mission", but this is a rare example of indirect cooperation at a time when tensions between the two have been running very high over the past few years. India accuses Pakistan of assisting Kashmiri militants, while Islamabad has said the same about New Delhi when it comes to Balochistan, although both sides deny their rival's claims and also assert that the situations are incomparable. India's strict position towards this issue has seen the SAARC regional integration bloc rendered dysfunctional in recent years, and it also strongly objects to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor transiting through northern Pakistani territory that it claims as its own.

    Pakistan, for its part, is very concerned that India is imperiling the strategic balance between these two nuclear-armed states by pursuing state-of-the-art anti-air and —missile systems that threaten Islamabad's nuclear second-strike capabilities.

    Even so, at least judging by appearances, it looks like both sides are somewhat interested in reaching an understanding with one another to stabilize the South Asia region, which would of course be in every responsible player's best interests. Relieving pressure along the border would allow each country to focus more on domestic economic development at a time when their region is one of the fastest-growing and most promising in the world. It could also set into motion further moves that might strengthen the sometimes fraught relationship between India and China, which would naturally be beneficial for multipolarity and its attendant institutions of BRICS and the SCO. That being said, the problems between India and Pakistan are very deep-rooted and will be extremely difficult to overcome.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Zamir Awan, geopolitical analyst who focuses on the region and places a special emphasis on China, which has made him a popular writer in Chinese mainstream media and Unisa Qader, supporter of subcontinental reunification.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    BRICS, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, Jammu and Kashmir, India, South Asia, Kashmir, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse