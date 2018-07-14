Register
12:06 GMT +314 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Putin-Trump Summit: Stabilizing the World Order

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    Next Monday's first-ever formal summit between Presidents Putin and Trump will be aimed at stabilizing the world order as it undergoes an unprecedented and somewhat bumpy transition from unipolarity to multipolarity.

    The two leaders have previously met on the sidelines of several other international functions but hadn't hitherto had an entire summit dedicated to their talks, which come at a crucial time in global affairs. Russian-American relations have bottomed out at the same time as the US took the lead in sparking a so-called "trade war" with the EU and China. Previously unshakeable transatlantic ties are now under strain after Trump demanded that America's European allies contribute more to NATO, which has weakened Western unity when taken together with the newfound trade tensions.

    There are also growing concerns over the intensification of the Iranian-Israeli proxy war in Syria following the defeat of most of the terrorists there and the regional implications of the US' unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal. Both issues are expected to figure prominently in the upcoming summit because the US understands the pivotal role that Russia could play in "restraining" Iran in Syria, or so it believes, while also acknowledging the irreplaceable "pressure valve" function that it has for the Islamic Republic in providing much-needed relief for its economy following the impending reimposition of sanctions against it. Moving eastward along the Eurasian Rimland, another topic of conversation could be the US' renewed commitment to the War on Afghanistan, which affects Russia's security interests in the former Central Asian Republics bordering the war-torn state.

    Concerning China, the proverbial "elephant in the room", it's long been thought by some experts that Trump wants to pry Russia away from the People's Republic following the Obama Administration's counterproductive geopolitical moves that only strengthened their strategic partnership against American interests, though this is much easier said than done and probably won't see any success. Even so, it wouldn't be unthinkable for Trump to try, however he might, though all of this remains in the realm of speculation for now. Altogether, when taking stock of the most likely West-to-East topics of NATO, the Mideast, and China that are expected to form the core subjects of discussion between the Russian and American leaders, the conclusion can be reached that they're trying to work together to bring some stability to the emerging new world order without surrendering their interests.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Zoya Conover, Political commentator from the US state of Georgia and John Stachelski, PhD candidate at Yale University, a research fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies, and a writer at Fort Russ news.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse