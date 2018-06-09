Trump Trade Tariffs: Bye-Bye to Big Trade Blocs

Trump's imposition of his promised steel and aluminum tariffs has sparked outrage from America's economic allies, endangering the prospective Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and potentially spelling the end of NAFTA.

The era of big trading blocs appears to be over as Trump's protectionist measures saw him first pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in the early days of his presidency and now shaking the foundation for its North American forerunner while making it all but impossible to replicate this model with the EU.

Although only targeting a comparatively small percentage of imports from both, the symbolism of this move is being interpreted as the formal declaration of a trade war with each of them, one which will inevitably draw a response that could easily provoke a self-sustaining cycle of economic tensions within the West. This would naturally have global implications given the interconnectivity of the world system, potentially creating long-term opportunities for China and other Asian economies despite the short- to medium-term challenges that this could pose for North America and Europe.

Interestingly, Eastern economies are eager to enter into the same sort of multilateral trading blocs that the US is de-facto withdrawing from, which might lead to them making more market gains all across the West, though provided that the so-called "Trump Effect" doesn't set off a global wave of protectionism that offsets these plans, particularly China's Silk Road ones of "reforming" globalization. The US is nevertheless one of the world's largest and most profitable marketplaces, so it's impossible for it to be ignored even by the same countries that it's spiting.

Washington wants to negotiate bilateral trade deals that strictly regulate the goods and services involved in order to prevent NAFTA-like "backdoor" loopholes from being exploited by Beijing and others, though the countries that need the American market the most might not be able to ever clinch these preferential agreements if they enter into similar ones with China that the US believes would preclude them from "safely" trading with it on that level out of the same concerns for "economic security" that triggered Trump's tariffs to begin with.

The world is therefore at the crossroads between big trading blocs and bilateral trade deals, the choice of which will determine the success of China's Silk Road and the US' new Washington Consensus, respectively.

Adriel Kasonta, Foreign affairs analyst based in London and Joaquin Flores, Editor in Chief of Fort Russ News and director of the Center for Syncretic Studies commented on the issue.

