Register
12:28 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Assange: Living in Limbo

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 0 0

    Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Assange: Living in Limbo”, focusing on the whistleblower’s fate.

    Speculation is swirling that the Ecuadorian government is feeling the pressure from the Trump Administration and is considering revoking Julian Assange's political asylum, throwing the famous whistleblower's life into limbo. Quito cut off Assange's internet access two months ago after concerns that he was abusing his privileges by supposedly interfering with the affairs of other countries, something that his supporters say is an absurd excuse meant to mask the real Russiagate motivations for this move. The native Australian has been holed up in the comparatively poor South American country's London embassy for almost six years now in order to avoid what he fears will be his extradition to the US for Wikileaks' role in revealing countless American crimes.

    In the intervening years, he's become a symbol of free speech, government transparency, and whistleblowing, but the US "deep state's" accusations that he was either cooperating with Russian intelligence or unwittingly playing the role of their "useful idiot" in leaking scandalous reports from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) that embarrassed Hillary and her team prior to the 2016 election hint that he might be this witch hunt's latest victim. Threatening remarks from high-ranking American officials about his organization purportedly being a "non-state hostile intelligence service" strongly imply that the US government wants to make an example out of him if he ever steps outside of the Ecuadorian Embassy.

    That scenario seemed almost impossible until recently when Lenin Moreno, former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa's hand-picked successor, won the February 2017 elections and then swiftly went against the multipolar leftist-populism of his predecessor, worrying many of Assange's supporters that this Lenin is actually more of a Trotsky and is about to sell out the cause. The US is indeed making major moves in Latin America, and it's conceivable that it's pulling unseen levers of pressure behind the scenes in order to get tiny Ecuador to reconsider its asylum status for Assange, something that's recently been conjectured by many after ambiguous remarks from the country's Foreign Minister.

    The public hasn't heard from the whistleblower for weeks now and reports claim that his health is rapidly deteriorating, so it's anyone's guess what will happen to him next and whether the Wikileaks founder will live to leak another day.

    Jafe Arnold, Special Editor of Fort Russ and an analyst for the Center for Syncretic Studies, and Justin Alexander Coley, a US-based analyst and Spanish-English translator, joined our discussion.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Wikileaks, Ecuadorian Embassy, Julian Assange, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse