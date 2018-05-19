Register
14:46 GMT +319 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Mideast Elections: Democratic Resistance

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Mideast Elections: Democratic Resistance”, focusing on the latest elections in Lebanon and Iraq.

    Last week's elections in Lebanon and this week's ones in Iraq showed that pro-Iranian "Resistance" parties are as important of a force as ever in Mideast politics. Hezbollah made impressive gains in Lebanon, while Iranian-linked candidate Hadi al-Amiri finished in second place in Iraq. The first of these results is undoubtedly to Iran's advantage and shows that its regional "Resistance" bloc certainly has staying power despite the ever-present shadow of Israeli intimidation, while the second one suggests that Tehran's influence might have finally peaked in the neighboring Shiite-majority state.

    Moqtada al Sadr's coalition bloc of nationalists, secularists, and communists came out on top in what observers are almost unanimously declaring to be a shock outcome that they're widely interpreting as a message to Iran. This popular cleric and former militia leader visited Iran's Saudi nemesis last year and even called for President Assad to step down, thereby going against two of the "Resistance's" most important political positions. Sadr wasn't ever really affiliated with the "Resistance" but he also can't be described as "anti-Iranian" either, meaning that he might try to leverage his predicted "gray cardinal" role in "balancing" Iraq between Iran and Saudi Arabia, though provided that Tehran lets him after influential international affairs advisor to the Ayatollah Ali Akbar Velayati remarked in February that "We will not allow liberals and communists to govern in Iraq."

    From the other side of the Levant, things look a lot better for Iran in Lebanon than they do in Iraq. Hezbollah has proven its legitimacy as a political actor in the country's affairs after the latest democratic mandate that it received to continue operating within the government, which comes at an important time when Israel is ramping up its anti-Iranian attacks in next-door Syria and Palestine appears to be on the cusp of another invasion. An Israeli security cabinet minister even recently equated all of Lebanon with the group that Tel Aviv regards as "terrorists", ominously hinting that the country's citizens might once again be victimized by their southern neighbor.

    Within the scope of just one week, though, it's become irrefutable that pro-Iranian "Resistance" forces are a regional factor to be reckoned with in the Mideast, whether it's Hezbollah or Amiri, the latter of whom was still supported by many Iraqis. That said, there are still obstacles to both of them, with Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri being a stumbling block to the further expression of Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon and Sadr doing the same to Amiri in Iraq.

    Steven Sahiounie, Syrian-American journalist, and Joe Lauria, Editor-in-chief of Consortium News, joined our discussion.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Elections, Hezbollah, Iran, Israel, Iraq, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse