Register
16:36 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Syrian Peace: Tying Up Loose Ends

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Syrian Peace: Tying Up Loose Ends”, focusing on what comes next for the embattled Arab Republic.

    The Ankara Summit between the Presidents of Russia, Iran, and Turkey aimed to tie up the loose ends of the Syrian conflict and advance a political solution to the long-running war. This gathering of some of the Mideast's most powerful figures was preceded by the completion of Turkey's military operation in Afrin and the liberation of Ghouta by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). These unsynchronized but simultaneous developments drastically changed the state of affairs in the country, just as Daesh's official defeat did as well, which was announced by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on behalf of President Putin at the Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) that was held in the middle of this week.

    Despite the noticeable progress that's been made in the country, a few major obstacles to peace still remain, and those are principally the unresolved situations in and near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the southeastern city of al-Tanf, the so-called "de-escalation zone" in Idlib, and the Kurdish-American occupation zone in northeastern Syria. This latter part of the country has taken on particular prominence in recent days as Trump curiously signaled to the world that he was contemplating a full-scale withdrawl from the region but then later threw in a caveat that US troops might remain if Saudi Arabia or someone else foots the bill for their deployment.

    Speaking of the Kingdom, its Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman earlier announced that he acknowledges that President Assad will remain in office but expressed hopes that he will distance himself from Iran in the future. Riyadh isn't the only regional power interested in the US military presence in northeastern Syria, however, since France said that it will deploy troops there in support of the Kurds, which could potentially lead to Paris replacing Washington if the US wraps up its operations there like Trump supposedly promised. Altogether, it's evident that the Syrian battlespace is changing in both stabilizing and destabilizing ways, but the common thread connecting it all is that the anti-terrorist phase of the conflict is largely over.                                           

    The future is always hard to predict, let alone when trying to prognosticate what's going to happen next in a dynamic war such as Syria's, but there's a high likelihood that the Multipolar Tripartite of Russia, Iran, and Turkey will jointly concentrate their efforts on implementing UNSC Res. 2254's mandated "constitutional reform" in seeking the most peaceful solution for tying up the conflict's loose ends and bringing a sustainable peace to the Arab Republic.

    Ray Hosseini, Half Iranian/half Japanese and was born during the 1979 Revolution in Iran, and Smaine Djella, Assistant Professor of political science and international relations at the University of Algiers, Algeria, joined our discussion.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Syrian conflict, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Russia, Ghouta
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse