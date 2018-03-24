Register
12:09 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Trendstorm

    VVP Part IV: The Legend Unleashed

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 0 0

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's reelection to what he said would be his final term in office unleashed the geopolitical legend and ensured that the next six years will be focused on securing his legacy.

    The incumbent won his largest-ever supermajority of votes with 76% of the electorate rallying behind him amidst an outbreak of Russophobia across the world. President Putin was expected to coast to victory regardless of whatever the international situation was like, but it can't be overlooked that the Skripal scandal in the UK and the US' "deep state" pressure on Moscow may have played a decisive role in galvanizing voters around their leader.

    President Putin is therefore entering into his fourth and last term in office during a difficult period in International Relations as America's fading unipolarity gives way to an emerging Multipolar World Order, though one that's being challenged every step of the way by Washington. The US recently decided to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, and the War on Syria is entering a new and more complicated phase, both events of which are coming on the heels of the EU renewing its anti-Russian sanctions as well. Altogether, no matter Russia's peaceful intentions in wanting to cooperate with its "Western partners", it looks more and more like the US wants nothing more than to formalize a New Cold War.

    The international environment is surely challenging, but so too is the domestic one, seeing as President Putin's landmark speech earlier this month focused on his ambitious comprehensive reform agenda for the country and his far-reaching vision for where he wants to take Russia by the end of his last term in 2024. These details were largely neglected by the global media in favor of over-hyping Russia's hypersonic missile announcement that was revealed in the last part of his address, but they nevertheless indicate that President Putin intends to spend just as much time on internal matters as international ones.

    It's always hard to predict the future, and no one could have known exactly what the world would be like in 2018 six years ago in 2012, but that doesn't meant that there aren't any clues that could be used in helping to forecast what comes next. President Putin is a much more predictable man than his American counterpart, and he's been consistent in his policies since he first entered into office. This makes it relatively easier to get an idea of what the Russian leader might do throughout his final term in ensuring that his legacy is a lasting one. 

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Padraig Joseph McGrath, Irish journalist who has been living and working in Crimea for the past 4 years and witnessed the Crimean unification-process in February-March 2014. On the line with us as well is Zoya Conover, Political commentator from the US state of Georgia.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    2018 Russian presidential election, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse