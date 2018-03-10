Register
17:57 GMT +310 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Arms Race 2.0: Is Armageddon Right Around the Corner?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    The Western Mainstream Media deliberately misportrayed President Putin’s landmark military announcements as calling for a new arms race despite their defensive intentions in restoring nuclear stability.

    The Russian leader revealed to the world the true state of his country's advanced research into hypersonic and drone weaponry that he said was in response to the US pulling out of the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002, a move that President Putin decried as jeopardizing the strategic parity between the world's two most powerful nuclear-armed states. He famously mused that Russia's Western counterparts didn't want to listen to Moscow's objections back then, but that now they'll have no choice other than to listen and pay attention to what his country thinks about this issue, which will hopefully compel them into a new round of negotiations and deal-making aimed at securing peace.

    Regrettably but not unexpectedly, President Putin's full message was never delivered to his Western audience because their Mainstream Media outlets decided instead to decontextualize certain remarks and "report" on his speech as though it announced a New Cold War and attendant arms race, an interpretation that the Russian leader slammed as "propaganda" in an interview the day afterwards with Megyn Kelly. It's unlikely to have been a coincidence that so many mass media platforms all had the same incorrect understanding of President Putin's words, strongly suggesting that there's an uncertain degree of narrative coordination going on between them behind the scenes, the intent of which can only be speculated as seeking to fan the flames of discord between the US and Russia in order to reversely "justify" the Trump Administration's massive military budget and alliance with the military-industrial complex.

    The problem with arms races, however, is that they have a tendency of spiraling out of control, with the initiator oftentimes provoking what they expect to be "low-level proxy conflicts" in order to keep the so-called "threat" in the public eye and thus provide a reason to indefinitely continue public funding of the arms industry. The numerous flashpoints in the Old Cold War testify to this fact, as does the Trump Administration's latest decision to arm Ukraine with anti-tank weaponry. Russia, though, has proven itself deft at asymmetrically responding to America's moves in a more cost-effective and optimal way, such as through its latest hypersonic weapons systems, so it can be expected to keep employing this strategy going forward.

    Political commentator, Marcus Godwyn, and veteran grassroots activist and self-taught Marxist economist, David Hungerford, join the discussion.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    nuclear deterrent, address, new Cold War, military budget, mainstream media, arms race, weapons, Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, Trump administration, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok