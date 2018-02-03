Register
11:25 GMT +303 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    State of the Union: Better or Worse?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 0 0

    Trump made a strong case during his landmark speech that the State of the Union has been better under the past year of his Presidency than at any other time in recent memory, though his Democrat detractors say that it’s never been more divided.

    Trump heralded the nearly 2.5 million jobs that have been created since he took office and the higher wages that have lined Americans' pockets. On top of that, the largest and most comprehensive tax cuts in history will do a lot to help families and small businesses, he said. Speaking of the economy, Trump made a point to highlight that unemployment is at a 45-year low and that never before in the country's history have more African-Americans and Hispanics had a job. On top of all of this, the stock market is booming.

    Rep. Joe Kennedy III from Massachusetts delivered the Democrats' response to Trump's speech and he clearly outlined an altogether different reality. Ignoring the objective facts that the President cited, the opposition figure chose instead to stress the Mainstream Media's perception of a country that has become unprecedentedly divided and at odds with its core values. While Trump powerfully said that "faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of American life", Kennedy shot back by saying that "their record is a rebuke of our highest American ideal: the belief that we are all worthy, we are all equal and we all count." While Trump laid the domestic foundations of his speech on verifiable figures, the Democrats chose to go with subjective emotions in promoting their message of "resistance".

    Moving beyond the homeland, Trump's State of the Union speech also had an international component as well. The President predictably mouthed the National Security Strategy's talking points about Russia and China being America's rivals, and he seemed to imply a new "Axis of Evil" when he spoke about the "dictatorships" in North Korea, Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela. The man who introduced the mantra of "peace through strength" also lauded the contribution of the military to sustaining his country's global standing and accordingly asked Congress to end the defense sequester. Other important points that he made were to tell Americans that Guantanamo will indeed be staying open and that America will remain in Afghanistan until it wins the war.

    To discuss this topic in further detail we linked up with American political commentator Chris Shipler.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    jobs, Guantanamo Bay, State of the Union speech, Congress, Donald Trump, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok