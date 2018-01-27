Register
12:12 GMT +327 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Turkey: 'Olive Branch' of War

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    Turkey’s “Operation Olive Branch” was recently commenced with the stated intent of destroying what Ankara believes to be “Kurdish terrorists” in the northwestern Syrian region of Afrin.

    The NATO member earlier warned that it would be forced to intervene there in response to the existential threat that the US' plans for deploying a 30,000-strong "Border Security Force" pose to its security, as Turkey thinks that this military grouping's Syrian PYD-YPG Kurdish leader is actually an offshoot of the terrorist-designated PKK. From Turkey's perspective, the US is helping to create a "terror corridor" all along its southern borderland, one whose western-most extension is dangerously just a few dozen kilometers from the Eastern Mediterranean and could tantalizingly tempt the Syrian Kurds to make a land grab against Turkey's maritime Hatay Province sometime in the future.

    From the way that Turkey presents it, "Operation Olive Branch" was a ‘no-brainer' and should enjoy broad international support, but that's actually not the case at all. Syria has resolutely rejected what it has described as an "invasion" of its territory, one which President Assad boldly said is meant to support "terrorists", not defeat them. Even Turkey's Astana partner Iran has asked it to discontinue its operation, and Ankara — somewhat expectedly it must be said — can't even count on the support of its Washington mutual defense ally. Not only that, but Russia has been reticent in its stance towards the latest developments, not exactly condemning them but at the same time also refusing to openly endorse them. Moscow's delicate "balancing" act probably has a lot to do with its multifaceted regional interests, particularly those with Ankara and Damascus, which make it extremely difficult for Russia to take sides.

    As the Afrin campaign finishes its first week, conflicting reports have predictably emerged about the number of civilian casualties and the military progress being made, with it being hard to discern truth from fiction in the murkier-than-usual fog of war that's settled over this isolated corner of the region. This means that any analytical conversation about this topic is better suited to discussing motivations, reactions, and forecasts than nitty-gritty details such as mountaintop captures and battlefield deaths, which are undoubtedly important but at this time nothing more than a game of "he says, she says". The overall strategic dynamics at play, however, remain much more relevant if one aspires to grasp a comprehensive picture of what's happening, where it's headed, and why.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Steven Sahiounie, Syrian-American journalist, Serap Balaman, Turkish political commentator.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Kurds, Operation Olive Branch, Afrin, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok