Register
19:03 GMT +313 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    US-Pakistan Split: Whither Afghanistan?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    The escalating tensions between the US and Pakistan over what Washington says is Islamabad’s provision of “safe havens to terrorists” might lead to NATO being cut off from Afghanistan.

    In a telling sign of his priorities for the year, Trump's first foreign policy tweet of 2018 slammed Pakistan and was soon thereafter followed up by the suspension of an estimated $900 million of military aid to the South Asian state. In response, the Pakistani Foreign Minister stated that his country was no longer in an alliance with the US and said that its partner was treating it as a "whipping boy" for its failure in Afghanistan, powerfully remarking that America is "a friend who always betrays".

    This gave rise to a growing choir of voices in Pakistan who are urging the government to suspend the US' transit rights through their territory en route to Afghanistan, effectively dealing a major blow to Trump's mini-surge there, while others have said that Islamabad should massively raise its transit fees instead in order to recoup its losses. About those, Prime Minister Abbasi actually claimed that his country never even received anywhere near the almost $1 billion that Trump said that he'll freeze, telling The Guardian that "the aid in the last five years at least has been less than $10m a year. It is a very, very insignificant amount. So when I read in the paper that aid at the level of $250m or 500 or 900 has been cut, we at least are not aware of that aid."

    The downward spiral of US-Pakistani relations reminds people of what happened back in 2011 when NATO killed 28 Pakistani troops and Islamabad responded by stopping the bloc's access to Afghanistan, forcing it rely on the much longer and costlier multimodal "Lapis Lazuli" corridor across the Caucasus and Central Asia. The stakes are raised even higher now because not only is a repeat of this scenario being contemplated, but Pakistan announced that over 1,5 million Afghan refugees have 30 days to leave the country after their legal presence there ended at the beginning of 2018, and Kabul will probably be thrown even deeper into crisis if it's suddenly forced to provide for a roughly 4% spike in its population.

    Of course, Pakistan might ultimately be bluffing, but its best bet is nevertheless to play the Afghan card in one capacity or another as an asymmetrical response to the US.

    Farooq Moin, Pakistani journalist who's travelled around the world for news coverage since 1976, and Shahid Hameed, Islamabad-based International Relations analyst and regular contributor to ‘Urdu Alerts' & ‘Kashmir Points', shared their views.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    US military aid, terrorism, tensions, NATO, Donald Trump, Afghanistan, United States, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok