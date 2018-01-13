Register
19:04 GMT +313 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Iran: Lessons Learned

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 00

    The unrest in Iran has finally been quelled, but the experience at large has shown that while some actors have learned their lessons since the last time around in 2009, others still haven’t.

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the protests' leaders have been arrested and that the disturbances have stopped across the country following a law-and-order operation and large-scale pro-government demonstrations. Various agitations broke out across Iran at the tail end of last year over the economic situation there and the government's failure to satisfy popular expectations that it would improve immediately following the 2015 nuclear deal, but some of these gatherings soon came to take on a political nature and even descended into anti-state rioting that ultimately killed a couple dozen people.

    Iran blamed its external enemies for this incipient Color Revolution instability, while the US and its partners predictably celebrated the strife and lauded it as representing a "struggle for freedom", with Trump taunting his adversaries by tweeting that "the world is watching" in hinting at the prospect of continued or even new sanctions against the country for what Washington might argue is its "suppression of democracy". The climax of the crisis now seems to be over, however, with the government never having lost control of any part of the country and the protesters also never succeeding in generating anywhere near the numbers that they did during 2009's so-called "Green Revolution" when they could also count on an institutionalized political faction for support.

    In the aftermath of what just transpired, observers are discussing what lessons were learned by whom and which are still a work in progress. The government was united this time and able to transcend its traditional "reformist"-"principalist" divide between what are commonly referred to outside of Iran as "moderates" and "conservatives", notwithstanding some rhetorical jabs that were thrown. To his credit, the President also reiterated every Iranians' right to peacefully protest and freely criticize any official, and the state visibly held back on unleashing its police forces against the rioters so as not to inadvertently enflame tensions. As for the demonstrators, they failed to prevent their originally economic movement from being exploited by violent political subversives, who either hijacked some of them or seized the initiative to create their own.  In addition, the original protesters weren't successful in differentiating between themselves and the rioters, which might discredit their otherwise legitimate cause.

    Ali Ebrahimnia, Human rights activist based in Iran, and Pouya Sharif, Iranian student activist from Germany, commented on the issue.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Unrest, rallies, Protests, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok