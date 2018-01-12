Register
19:03 GMT +313 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    The Bibi-Modi Brotherhood

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “The Bibi-Modi Brotherhood”, focusing on the growing governmental relations between Israel and India as well as the fraternal ones between their two leaders.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, popularly known as Bibi, will be visiting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on 14 January and spending several days with his very close friend. Bibi is reciprocating Modi's historical trip to Israel last summer when he became the first-ever sitting Indian Prime Minister to visit there, during which time many deals were signed and the two leaders even bonded over a barefoot walk together in the Mediterranean Sea. Modi's outreach to Bibi was unprecedented since formally "non-aligned" India had previously backed the Arab bloc all throughout the Cold War, but relations between New Delhi and Tel Aviv were formalized over a quarter-century ago and have developed quite smoothly in the time since.

    Even so, India has traditionally been reluctant to trumpet this too loudly on the world stage out of fear of jeopardizing its relations with Muslim countries, but Modi's 2014 election changed all of that once the BJP Hindu nationalists came to power.  To channel Trump, the party's platform can be best described as striving to "Make India Great Again" according to their vision, which has been criticized at home and abroad for pivoting too much from their country's post-independence policies of secularism and non-alignment and instead embracing religious politics and a pro-Western vector in international affairs.

    Hindu and Jewish nationalists generally believe that Islam constitutes a common adversary and both India and Israel have been accused of violently suppressing Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine, which some say cynically explains why they've tremendously expanded their military ties with one another since the BJP's victory. In addition, the growing closeness of India to Israel also parallels the South Asian state's global strategic partnership with the US, thereby laying the groundwork for a potential trilateral alliance. New Delhi's ties with Tel Aviv aren't just limited to the military sphere, however, but have recently taken on a robustness that includes agricultural, water, and technological cooperation too.

    Modi's bonhomie with Bibi hasn't come without geopolitical consequences, though, since President Bashar Assad's chief advisor, Bouthaina Shaaban, warned last August that her country was very disappointed about the Indian leader's trip to Israel a month before that and is hesitant about involving it in reconstruction projects in the country due to public outrage over the visit. In addition, India is depending on Iran for its North-South Transport Corridor to Central Asia and Russia, and it's well known that Tehran has no love at all for Tel Aviv, thus putting New Delhi in a tricky geostrategic position.

    Andrew is joined by Saikat Bhattacharyya, Research scholar in economics at Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu, India, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok