Register
20:35 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Tillerson vs. The Tatmadaw: Sanctioning Suu Kyi

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 18730

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will pay a visit to Myanmar to meet with former democracy darling Suu Kyi at a time when Congress is proposing new targeted sanctions and travel restrictions against the country's Tatmadaw military in response to the crisis in Rakhine State.

    What's universally agreed upon is that over 600,000 people from a minority Muslim group along Myanmar's northwestern border with Bangladesh have been driven out of their homes as a consequence of the Tatmadaw's crackdown on armed insurgents that the government classifies as terrorists. Where views being to differ, however, is over what to call the refugees, and whether they constitute a distinct ethnic group called "Rohingyas" or are just the descendants of Bangladeshi migrants. Moreover, it's unclear to what degree the Tatmadaw is responsible for the humanitarian crisis, but influential voices in the US are laying the blame solely at the military's feet and that's why they're pushing for sanctions.

    The US had previously sanctioned Myanmar during its years of military rule but had recently lifted its restrictions as a reward for its democratic transition following the electoral victory of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy in 2015 and her elevation to the newly created position of State Counsellor. Now, however, "The Lady", as she's affectionately known at home, has fallen out of favor with the West because of her inability — and some would even say, outright lack of desire — to influence the powerful Tatmadaw to scale back its operations in Rakhine State, and that's why some members of Congress are pressing for the reimposition of sanctions. Suu Kyi issued a statement through her spokesman condemning this possible move and warning of its "bad consequences" if the US goes through with it, implying that it would destabilize the country at a crucial moment in its history and complicate the civilian government's power-sharing agreement with the military.

    Washington now finds itself having to balance humanitarian, democratic, and strategic interests in dealing with Naypyidaw, as it doesn't want to "lose" Myanmar to China like it did for approximately 25 years already in the past by being "too tough" on it, but at the same time the US has backed itself into the narrative corner where it's almost compelled to do something or another in response to the crisis in Rakhine State.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Khalid Ibn Muneer, Independent foreign affairs analyst, and Jewel, political commentator from Bangladesh.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Tatmadaw, Muslims, military, sanctions, Aung San Suu Kyi, Rex Tillerson, Rakhine, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok