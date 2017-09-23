Register
19:01 GMT +323 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Trendstorm

    Deir Ez-Zor: Preparing For Daesh’s Defeat

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 4210

    Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Deir Ez-Zor: Preparing For Daesh’s Defeat”, focusing on the next phase in the War on Syria.

    The imminent full liberation of the eastern Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor will likely deal a death blow to Daesh, and all sides are now scrambling to prepare for what happens next. UNSC Resolution 2254 from December 2015 mandates that the Arab Republic must undergo constitutional reform and hold new elections, but this is a lot easier said than done. For starters, Syria already reformed its constitution in 2012 and held its last presidential election in 2014, but the international community was split over recognizing the results and the UN Security Council therefore found it fitting to order that Syria redo these processes in order to ensure a lasting solution to its years-long war. This was a controversial decree in and of itself, but one which Damascus nevertheless agreed to abide by, though the opposition is now split over how this should proceed, and has yet to even unify its positions.

    Russia and Saudi Arabia are trying to assemble the disparate anti-government groups into a single front for facilitating peace talks, constitutional reform, and new elections, but one of the problems is that the American-aligned PYD Kurds haven't been integrated into this process mainly due to Turkey's sensitivities that it would legitimize a group which Ankara views as terrorists and a front for PKK separatists in their own territory. Moreover, some of the Kurds' political demands are very unpopular with the other opposition groups, such as their insistence that Syria "federalize", so even if they were theoretically brought into a unified opposition front sometime in the future, it's unlikely that this would allow the anti-government groups to make any substantial progress unless the Kurds compromised, which is looking ever less probable. The reason for this pessimism is clear, and it's that the Kurds have the direct military backing of the US through America's roughly ten bases and hundreds of troops in northeastern Syria.

    The Battle for Deir ez-Zor has brought this to the forefront of the War on Syria as the Syrian Arab Army and the Kurdish-led "Syrian Democratic Forces" come into close and tense contact with one another in northeastern Syria. Even though Daesh is on the brink of defeat, the War on Syria isn't yet over, but it's just taking on new and mostly political forms as all sides position themselves for the next phase of this New Cold War conflict.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Afraa Dagher, Syrian political activist and Nedka Babilku, Author, political analyst, and host on the weekly current affairs show 'Digital Divides'.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    War, liberation, The Battle for Deir ez-Zor, Daesh, Deir Ez-Zor, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok