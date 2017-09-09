Register
12:13 GMT +310 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    The US' War on Russian Diplomats

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 2510

    The US unexpectedly decreed late last week that Russia had just a couple of days to close its consulate in San Francisco and several other diplomatic facilities in the country, which continues Washington’s new habit of turning Moscow’s diplomats into collateral damage in the New Cold War.

    It was actually the Obama Administration which first started targeting Russian dignitaries in late-2016 when it ordered nearly three dozen of them to leave the country due to their alleged involvement in “hacking” the election, but few could have expected Trump to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps, especially considering everything that he had said on the campaign trail about improving relations with Russia.

    All of that seems to be forgotten, however, since the State Department released a snarky statement attempting to justify its moves as being “in the spirit of parity invoked by the Russians”, which is a gross misrepresentation of Russia’s request last month for Washington to drop its level of diplomats in the country to the same number as what Russia has in the US. It’s incomprehensible to some why the US needed 755 more diplomats in Russia than Russia needed in a country over two and a half times as populous as its own, but this move must have greatly hindered some unseen American activities to have provoked such an angry response from the State Department.

    What the US decided to do last week has nothing to do with so-called “parity” since Russia never once came close to violating the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Protocol that many observers have now accused the US of doing in kicking the Russians out of their San Francisco consulate and several other properties and then consequently searching the premises. The Russian Foreign Ministry even compared this action to “state hooliganism” and suggested that it was done to intimidate Russian diplomats, which marks an unprecedented low in the ongoing New Cold War. Russia vowed to respond to the aggressive US moves, though it was careful to qualify that it won’t do so in hysteria like what Washington seems to want. 

    To discuss the situation in more detail, we are joined by Bernard Casey, an economic modernization specialist for Russia and its former territories, who served as president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kiev during the reunification of Crimea with Russia and Matthew Farag, Chicago-based political commentator.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Russiagate, Cold War, 2016 US Presidential election, Rex Tillerson, Vladimir Putin, Sergei Kislyak, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The 20 Most Beautiful Countries in the World According to Rough Guides
    #MustVisit: The 20 Most Beautiful Countries According to Rough Guides
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok