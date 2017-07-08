Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Serbia & Kosovo: Can Brussels Broker a Rapprochement?” focusing on the EU’s efforts to compel Belgrade to recognize its southern province as an “independent country”.
The EU just announced that the leaders of Serbia and its self-proclaimed “independent” province of Kosovo have agreed to a new round of dialogue aimed at “normalizing” their relations and beginning the process of “reconciliation”, though domestic factors in each polity could make that very difficult. The use of the words “normalize” and “reconciliation” in EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini’s statement following the Brussels-brokered talks earlier this week were interpreted by some as a carefully crafted euphemism implying that Belgrade should “recognize” Kosovo as an “independent state”, a move which has long been demanded of Serbia in order to join the EU.
President Aleksandar Vucic is a stalwart Europhile who has promised his people that they will join the bloc sooner than later, though he hasn’t yet explained how this will happen without amending the Serbian Constitution to remove the stipulation that Kosovo is an integral part of Serbia. His recent appointment of Ana Brnabic, a former USAID employee and well-known pro-Western figure, as Prime Minister suggested to some that it’s only a matter of time before this fateful step is taken, no matter how much domestic uproar it would provoke given Kosovo’s inseparable relationship to Serbia’s national identity as the cradle of its civilization.
There’s also the fact of the matter that the coalition led by former leader of the “Kosovo Liberation Army” Ramush Haradinaj won the latest “elections” in Serbia’s southern province, meaning that a hardline Serbophobe accused by Belgrade of war crimes is the kingmaker behind Kosovo’s so-called “government”. The territory’s self-proclaimed “President” Hashim Thaci isn’t much better, and both men are viewed by many Serbs as terrorists on par with Daesh. There’s little hope, then, that either of them will agree to a “normalization” or “reconciliation” which doesn’t include Serbia eventually “recognizing” Kosovo as an “independent state”, something which would be a political firestorm for the Vucic-Brnabic government.
In spite of all that, Belgrade’s leaders have indeed proven themselves to be loyal followers of Brussels over the years, so there’s a distinct possibility that they wouldn’t mind putting their political necks on the line in order to please their partner and make historic progress in formalizing Kosovo’s NATO-backed militant separation from Serbia.
Stevan Gajic, PhD in political science who works at the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade, and Danijela Dorado Radojicic, Serbian political observer from Belgrade, joined us to discuss the issue.
Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)