Register
10:33 GMT +324 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Afghanistan: Can a Troop Surge Stop Daesh?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 1410

    Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Afghanistan: Can A Troop Surge Stop Daesh?”, focusing on the US’ possible war plans.

    Reports indicate that the US is considering a mild surge of 4000 soldiers to Afghanistan following Daesh's recent gains in the country.

    The international terrorist group has slowly but surely become a force to be reckoned with in the landlocked state, having begun to clandestinely infiltrate it a few years ago and relying on Taliban ‘defectors’ to gain strength.

    Daesh proved its military prowess by capturing the infamous Tora Bora mountain complex from the Taliban last week, gaining access to the labyrinthine network of caves built by the CIA during the 1980s which at one time even housed Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden. Both the symbolism and the military significance behind this move can’t be overstated, which leaves one wondering why Trump didn’t order the military to drop the so-called “Mother Of All Bombs” on the cave complex in order to prevent this from happening,and is instead sending only 4000 extra troops to deal with this and other contingencies.

    It’s strange because the President ordered the dramatic use of the most powerful conventional weapon ever employed in combat earlier this spring, though it was thought by many to have been more of a political message to the US’ Great Power rivals than any game-changing battlefield development at the time. Moreover, Trump announced shortly thereafter that “We have the greatest military in the world, and they've done the job as usual, so we have given them total authorization, and that's what they're doing”, though this same fully empowered military both decided against using the “Mother Of All Bombs” against Daesh in Tora Bora and is somehow content with only sending a miniscule 4000 extra troops to Afghanistan. It’s questionable whether such a small increase will be sufficient to stop Daesh, let alone the Taliban, who by many reports control and influence over half of the country.

    While the Taliban expand their gains in the country, the threat from Daesh grows, and Kabul’s authority shrinks, Afghanistan appears to be on the precipice of a major conflict escalation once more, with the consequences expected to reverberate all throughout the interconnected South-Central Asian space. Amidst this tense situation, it might only take a mild surge of 4000 US troops to spark a new conflagration.

    To discuss this in more detail, we invited Scott Rickard, Former American Intelligence Linguist & Geopolitical Analyst and Chandra Rekha, Associate Fellow at the Centre for Air Power Studies in India.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    War on Terror, war, troops, Daesh, Taliban, Donald Trump, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok